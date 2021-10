Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila's granular lockdowns have gone down to 94 areas as of Wednesday, the interior department said.

These areas include 44 in Manila, 23 in Marikina, 17 in Quezon City, 9 in Pasay, and one in Navotas, said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

At least 303 areas were under granular lockdowns at the start of the month, the interior department earlier said.

"Iyong iba pong mga LGUs sa Metro Manila ay wala nang granular lockdown na currently being imposed," Malaya said in a televised public briefing.

(Other LGUs in Metro Manila no longer have granular lockdowns that are currently being imposed.)

The social welfare department, he said, has released some 32,375 food packs since Sept. 25 to help Metro Manila residents cope with granular lockdowns.



Granular lockdowns accompany the 5-step alert level system that government started testing out in Metro Manila in mid-September in a bid to better contain coronavirus infections and spur business activity.

The capital region, home to around 13.5 million people, on Oct. 16 shifted to Alert 3 from Alert 4, allowing more businesses to reopen.