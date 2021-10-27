Watch more on iWantTFC

Mayors are ready should Metro Manila shift to a lower COVID-19 alert level next week, the interior department said on Wednesday.

Metro Manila's 17 mayors have been briefed on additional allowed capacity for establishments if the area is downgraded from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2, said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"Handang-handa po ang DILG, handang-handa po ang ating mayors sa National Capital Region," he said in a televised public briefing.



(The DILG is very ready, our mayors in the National Capital Region are ready.)

"A combination of the ramped up vaccination program, the decrease in cases, and the additional deployment of personnel by the Philippine National Police and the LGUs will ensure na magiging matagumpay po ang implementasyon kung saka-sakaling bababa tayo sa Alert Level 2."

(A combination of the ramped up vaccination program, the decrease in cases, and the additional deployment of personnel by the Philippine National Police and the LGUs will ensure that our implementation would be successful should we go down to Alert Level 2.)

Home to some 13 million people, Metro Manila started testing the 5-level COVID-19 alert level system with granular lockdowns in mid-September in a bid to spur the economy while better containing coronavirus clusters.

The region is under Alert 3 at least until Sunday.

"Malaki po ‘yung possibility na bababa tayo ng alert level," Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque said on Monday, citing improved health care utilization and lower coronavirus infections.

(The possibility that we will lower our alert level is big.)