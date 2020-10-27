'Wala akong sindikato': Duterte tells critics

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday told his critics to refrain from inventing "a sin" he supposedly committed and said he had "no syndicate" involved in corruption.

Duterte said he would resign if his critics could "find me a person or a people which say that I received one peso and I would resign."

"Wala kayong makuha sa akin, wala akong papel na pinirmahan na transaksyon sa gobyerno," he said in a taped speech aired Tuesday.

(You'll get nothing on me. I did not sign any paper for government transactions.)

"Do not invent a sin against me because I painstakingly avoided being a corrupt [official]... Wala akong syndikato (I don't have any syndicate)," he added.

Duterte in the same speech directed the justice department to conduct a government-wide probe for corruption.

