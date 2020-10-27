Serbisyo Kabayan: PWD mabibigyan ng prosthetic leg
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 27 2020 09:33 AM
prosthetic leg, artificial leg, PWD, Tagalog news, diabetes, TeleRadyo
- /news/10/27/20/duterte-to-doj-investigate-entire-government-for-corruption
- /video/news/10/27/20/ilang-residente-ng-calumpit-bulacan-dumiskarte-para-makatawid-sa-baha
- /news/10/27/20/duterte-keeps-metro-manila-under-gcq-until-nov-30
- /news/10/27/20/duterte-warns-crooks-in-government-resignation-wont-save-your-necks
- /sports/10/27/20/mlb-kershaw-dodgers-closing-in-on-world-series-success