Serbisyo Kabayan: PWD mabibigyan ng prosthetic leg

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2020 09:33 AM

MAYNILA - Maagang mabibigyan ng pamasko ang isang person with disability dahil makatatanggap siya ng prosthetic o artificial leg.

Ito ay matapos na humingi ng tulong sa programang Kabayan sa TeleRadyo ang PWD na si Jon Louie Fusio.

Setyembre ng nakaraang taon nang kinailangang putulan ng kaliwang paa si Fusio matapos na magkaroon ng maliit na sugat na lumaki dahil sa sakit na diabetes.

“Depressing po kalagayan ko. Nagkaroon ako ng low self-esteem. Dumating po sa punto naubos na rin savings ko,” sabi niya.

Hindi naman nag-atubiling tumulong ang Rotary Club of Makati West sa pangunguna ng presidente nitong si Al Thomson at maging si Dr. Josephine “Penny” Bundoc ng UERM Medical Center.

Pinasukatan agad si Fusio para sa prosthetic leg na kaniyang matatanggap sa susunod din na linggo.

Masaya at excited naman si Fusio sa maagang pamasko handog sa kaniya.

Samantala, hindi naman nagtatapos kay Fusio ang tulong na nais din ibahagi ng grupo ni Thomspon at Dr. Bundok sa iba pang nangangailangan ng prosthesis.

- TeleRadyo, 27 Oktubre 2020

