NDRRMC has enough typhoon aid amid pandemic: director
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 27 2020 08:46 AM
Teleradyo, NDRRMC, Ricardo Jalad, NDRRMC fund, local disaster funds, COVID-19, coronavirus
- /spotlight/10/27/20/asymptomatic-virus-sufferers-lose-antibodies-sooner-study
- /overseas/10/27/20/air-pollution-linked-to-15-percent-of-coronavirus-deaths-study
- /overseas/10/27/20/trump-remakes-us-supreme-court-as-senate-confirms-amy-coney-barrett
- /business/10/27/20/us-appeals-court-rejects-immediate-wechat-ban
- /business/10/27/20/aig-names-new-ceo-breaks-up-its-insurance-business