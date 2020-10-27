NDRRMC has enough typhoon aid amid pandemic: director

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has enough funds to provide assistance in the event of emergencies even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director said Tuesday.

The agency is "number 1 priority" when it comes to fund augmentation from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), said executive director Ricardo Jalad.

"Meron pa naman. 'Yung ating NDRRMC fund, 'yan ang standby fund ng national government. May 7 ahensya o departamento na merong quick response fund, itong budget na ito ay pwede namang dagdagan ng DBM," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We still have funds. The NDRRMC fund is the standby fund of the national government, some 7 agencies have quick response fund and the DBM can augment this.)

"'Yung local government units sa'ting pagtitingin, base rin sa report ng DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government), meron pa namang natitira sa kanilang local risk disaster management fund."

(Our local government units, based on the report of the DILG, still has disaster management fund left.)

Jalad made the statement after Typhoon Quinta battered Luzon and some parts of Visayas, leaving at least 2 dead and forcing some 150,000 to flee its wrath.

The agency expects to receive reports from its regional offices on Quinta's damage on Tuesday, Jalad said.

Quinta is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibly on Tuesday morning and head towards Vietnam.