MMDA problemado na rin sa busway scheme
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 27 2020 06:58 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, transportasyon, motorista, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, jeepney, jeepney route, busway scheme, EDSA busway, U-turn slot, U-turn closures, Edsa, TV Patrol, Doris Bigornia, DOTR
- /classified-odd/10/27/20/fighting-cock-kills-police-chief-in-philippine-raid
- /news/10/27/20/on-the-tail-of-quinta-another-tropical-depression-threatens-ph
- /news/10/27/20/upcat-2020-university-of-the-philippines-options-no-exam-scenario-highschool-grades
- /news/10/27/20/ina-ng-baby-na-may-cancer-umapela-ng-tulong
- /sports/10/27/20/pba-alaska-guts-out-win-extends-winless-terrafirmas-woes