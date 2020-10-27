Home  >  News

MMDA problemado na rin sa busway scheme

Oct 27 2020

Aminado ang mismong Metropolitan Manila Development Authority na naguguluhan na rin ito sa ipinatutupad na EDSA busway scheme. Nagpa-Patrol, Doris Bigornia. TV Patrol, Martes, 27 Oktubre 2020

