Duterte urges lawmakers to fast-track creation of agency for OFWs

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2020 11:04 AM

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday urged lawmakers to speed up the passage of a law creating a new government agency that would focus on Filipino migrant workers, one of his 2016 campaign promises. 
 
Duterte said he was also considering calling a separate agency department for seafarers. 

