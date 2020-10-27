Duterte urges lawmakers to fast-track creation of agency for OFWs
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 27 2020 11:04 AM
OFWs, department OFWs, migrant workers, seafarers, seaman, Filipino seaman, Duterte, Rodrigo Duterte, Duterte news, Duterte latest, Duterte updates, Duterte October 26
- /news/10/27/20/philippines-covid19-coronavirus-cases-up-octa-group-projection-by-end-of-november
- /life/10/27/20/manila-symphony-orchestra-magsasagawa-ng-online-charity-concert
- /business/10/27/20/chinas-industrial-profit-growth-slows-as-factory-gate-deflation-weighs
- /business/10/27/20/all-about-ant-group-the-next-big-tech-ipo
- /entertainment/10/27/20/boy-abunda-holds-advance-birthday-celebration-in-lipa