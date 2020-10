Duterte to gov't agencies: 'Simplify' aid distribution or face suspension

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday urged government agencies to "simplify" the process for releasing aid and to "do away with delay."

"Simplify the giving of the money by asking for a proposal, then that proposal should not be studied by days or months. You just review it," he said in a speech aired Tuesday. "If it says that it's for food, g*******, you give it."

Duterte said complaints on aid delay would be "forwarded to the Ombudsman for immediate action."

The Ombudsman "can suspend you anytime", he told officials.

