Duterte prefers government-to-government deal for China's COVID-19 vaccine

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday he preferred a government-to-government approach for the procurement of the potential Chinese vaccine against the COVID-19 disease.

"Hindi kami maghingi (we will not beg). We will pay [for the vaccine]. Maganda sana, government-to-government ang transaction. Walang corruption, wala lahat kasi government-to-government. I'm offering it to China kasi mayroon na sila (they have it already)," he said in a taped speech aired Tuesday.

"I hate iyong--ayoko iyong private persons, magbili tayo sa private Chinese businessmen. D'yan magkakaloko-lokohan," he added.

(I hate the--I don't like transactions with private persons, procurement from private Chinese businessmen. That's where fooling around happens.)

Watch part of Duterte's speech here.