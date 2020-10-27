Home  >  News

DFA probes PH envoy's maltreatment of household worker

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2020 10:13 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Department of Foreign Affairs created a fact-finding team to investigate the maltreatment of a household worker by the Philippine Ambassador to Brazil. 

A labor group wants her behind bars due to the incident. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Department of Foreign Affairs   PH Ambassador to Brazil   Marichu Mauro   maltreatment of helper  