'All workers deserve respect': Brazil reporter blasts abuse of Filipina by PH ambassador

MANILA - The Philippines' top diplomat to Brazil has been recalled after she allegedly maltreated her Filipino household helper, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday.

"The Philippine ambassador to Brazil has been recalled effective immediately to explain the maltreatment of her service staff," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. wrote on Twitter.

A report by Brazilian news channel GloboNews showed Philippine ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro berating and mistreating her helper multiple times inside the diplomatic residence.

In one of the videos, Mauro was seen slapping the 51-year-old victim, but stopped when another employee entered the house. The ambassador was also seen pulling the helper’s ear in another video, and hitting the helper with an umbrella in a separate incident.

The helper is back in the Philippines while the Brazil public defender has opened up an investigation.

Reporter Fabiano Andrade said Globonews tried to contact the ambassador after copies of the videos were forwarded to their news department but she did not respond.

He noted that Brazil has more than 130 embassies "and all of its workers deserve respect."

"We are concerned that it will not happen again...The Filipino people, known worldwide for their work, do not deserve to be represented by a person with this behavior," he said.

ABS-CBN News, October 27, 2020