Home  >  News

PH eyes new strategies in resupply missions to West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2023 01:02 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines considers asking its allies to help deter China's harassment of its resupply missions in the West Philippine Sea.

Meanwhile, the Philippine defense chief cautions Filipino influencers advancing China's interests through disinformation. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 25, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   West Philippine Sea   China   resupply  