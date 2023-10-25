Home > News PH eyes new strategies in resupply missions to West PH Sea ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2023 01:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippines considers asking its allies to help deter China's harassment of its resupply missions in the West Philippine Sea. Meanwhile, the Philippine defense chief cautions Filipino influencers advancing China's interests through disinformation. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 25, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight West Philippine Sea China resupply