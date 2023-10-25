Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila may experience localized thunderstorms on Thursday, while the amihan could bring light rains in other areas, PAGASA said.

The amihan or northeast monsoon will bring isolated light rains in Ilocos Region, the Cordilleras, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon, the state weather bureau said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country could expect isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, PAGASA weather forecaster Rhea Torres said.

PAGASA has not monitored any brewing storm and generally fair weather may prevail until this weekend, ahead of the Undas and barangay elections, Torres told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.