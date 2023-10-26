Home > News Israel vows support to kin of 4 Filipino fatalities in Hamas attack ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2023 11:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine government said it stands firm against negotiating for the release of two Filipinos believed to be held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza. Meanwhile, the Israeli government pledges its full support for the families of four Filipinos killed in its war with Hamas. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Israel-Hamas war Gaza overseas Filipinos