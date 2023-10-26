Home  >  News

Israel vows support to kin of 4 Filipino fatalities in Hamas attack

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2023 11:11 PM

The Philippine government said it stands firm against negotiating for the release of two Filipinos believed to be held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government pledges its full support for the families of four Filipinos killed in its war with Hamas. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2023

