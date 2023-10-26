Home > News DOJ eyes using term ‘Sea of Asia’ in environmental case vs China ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2023 10:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine justice department coined a new term as it pushes for an environmental case against China’s destruction of corals in the West Philippine Sea. It wants to refer to the waters as the “Sea of Asia” to better engage the international community. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Sea of Asia DOJ Department of Justice China environment