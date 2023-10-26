Home  >  News

DOJ eyes using term ‘Sea of Asia’ in environmental case vs China

Posted at Oct 26 2023 10:34 PM

The Philippine justice department coined a new term as it pushes for an environmental case against China’s destruction of corals in the West Philippine Sea.

It wants to refer to the waters as the “Sea of Asia” to better engage the international community. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2023
