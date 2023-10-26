Home  >  News

DepEd magpapadala ng mga guro sa SBSI

Posted at Oct 26 2023 08:02 PM

Napag-iwanan sa pormal na edukasyon ang halos 800 estudyante ng Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc., ayon sa Department of Education (DepEd). Magpapadala na ng mga guro ang DepEd sa kanilang komunidad para makahabol ang mga bata sa kanilang pag-aaral. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 26 Oktubre 2023

