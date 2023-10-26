Home > News DepEd magpapadala ng mga guro sa SBSI ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2023 08:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Napag-iwanan sa pormal na edukasyon ang halos 800 estudyante ng Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc., ayon sa Department of Education (DepEd). Magpapadala na ng mga guro ang DepEd sa kanilang komunidad para makahabol ang mga bata sa kanilang pag-aaral. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 26 Oktubre 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, regions, regional news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news regions regional news Socorro Surigao del Norte SBSI education Department of Education