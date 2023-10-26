Watch more on iWantTFC

The United States does not have the right to get involved in problems between China and the Philippines, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday (October 26) at a regular press briefing.

"The U.S. is not party to the South China Sea issue, it has no right to get involved in a problem between China and the Philippines," said ministry spokesperson Mao Ning in addressing a question on the U.S. saying it will defend the Philippines.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday (October 25) at the White House that America's commitment to Philippines defense remains "iron-clad," after accusing China of acting "dangerously and unlawfully" in the South China Sea.

China and the Philippines recently have had several high-profile skirmishes in the South China Sea, most notably in disputed waters around the Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands. — Report from Reuters