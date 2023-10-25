Home  >  News

Mindanao Railway project phase 1 halted due to 'China's waning interest' over PH infra program

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2023 01:20 AM

China is allegedly losing interest in funding Philippine infrastructure projects.

This has forced the Philippine government to pull the plug on a Beijing-backed railway project. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 25, 2023
