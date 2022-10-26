Philippines not yet ready to remove masks indoors - doctor

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATE) — A health reform advocate on Wednesday said it was too early for the Philippines to lift mask mandates in indoor spaces, noting that more infectious variants and subvariants of COVID-19 have entered the country.

“Ang sa tingin ko hindi pa tayo ready, baka premature pa,” Dr. Tony Leachon told TeleRadyo.

(I don't think we are ready, perhaps it's still premature.)

Leachon noted that on top of the presence of the XBB subvariant and XBC variant in the country, crowds are also expected to head out this weekend to commemorate the All Saints and All Souls Days.

“So I was thinking, sana tingnan muna natin lumipas mga 2 linggo pagkatapos ng paglapag sa 'tin ng XBB at XBC, palipasin natin yung Undas effect saka siguro tayo maglagay ng mga ganoon ka-aggressive na measures,” he said.

(So I think, we should wait 2 weeks after the entry f the XBB subvariant and XBC variants, and after the All Souls' Day commemoration before we impose aggressive measures.)

“Alam naman natin airborne ang virus, at 'pag airborne ang virus lalo na sa kulob na lugar, na ang ventilation ay hindi maganda, mas malakas ang viral transmission,” he added.

(We know that the virus is airborne, and in an area with poor ventilation, viral transmission is stronger.)

Leachon noted that other Southeast Asian countries which lifted mask mandates already gave boosters to more than half of their population.

“Tayo nasa 20 million pa lang. So hindi handa yung ating mga kababayan tungkol dito. Kaya while we agree na kailangan buksan natin ekonomiya natin, sana, pinanatili muna natin yung ating face mask sa indoor,” he said.

(We're only at 20 million boosters. So our countrymen are not ready for this. While we agree that we need to reopen the economy, we still want face masks worn in indoor spaces.)

Meanwhile, infectious diseases expert Rontgene Solante also expressed doubts on easing the indoor mask mandate, citing the threat of new omicron subvariants in the country.

"I think the government really wants to open up the country, open up the economy. People are encouraged to go on with their lives. Pero at the other end, talagang may agam-agam tayo dyan, especially for now na nandito ang XBB at XBC and when you make face masks optional indoor, meron talagang risk diyan," Solante said in a public briefing on Wednesday.

(But on the other end, we have doubts about that, especially that we still have the XBB and XBC and when you make face masks optional indoors, there will be a risk.)

“I think we need to be careful with this, especially now na medyo mababa na ang mga kaso natin (our cases are a bit low. It might cause increases, and I hope it will not overwhelm our healthcare utilization," he added.

But Solante recognized that it was also important for the government “to empower the people to decide on their own what is best for them.”

“It will put more responsibility on the people para naman ma-determine nila ang risk nila (so they could determine their risk) if they will be indoor and they will be putting on their mask,” Solante said.

“It’s important to trust the people’s decision also to be on the safe side in terms of the health protocol.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will soon issue an executive order “to make the indoor wearing of face masks also voluntary all over the Philippines with a few exceptions,” Tourism Secretary Cristina Garcia Frasco said Tuesday.

The move will allow the country “to convey an openness and readiness to the world” and to receive tourists and investments, she said.



--TeleRadyo, 26 October 2022