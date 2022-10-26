Home  >  News

Magnitude-6.4 quake jolts northern Luzon provinces

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2022 11:43 PM

Nearly a dozen people were reportedly injured after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted northern Philippine provinces late Tuesday.

The tremor struck just months after the affected areas were affected by a much stronger quake. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2022
 
