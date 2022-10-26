Home > News Magnitude-6.4 quake jolts northern Luzon provinces ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2022 11:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nearly a dozen people were reportedly injured after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted northern Philippine provinces late Tuesday. The tremor struck just months after the affected areas were affected by a much stronger quake. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Abra magnitude 6.4 earthquake Abra earthquake aftershocks lindol /sports/10/27/22/alex-eala-falls-in-w80-france-doubles-quarterfinals/sports/10/27/22/how-kayas-international-title-benefits-womens-football/sports/10/27/22/qatar-to-scrap-pre-arrival-covid-tests-before-world-cup/entertainment/10/27/22/rihanna-to-make-music-return-with-black-panther-track/entertainment/10/27/22/what-to-expect-in-head-in-the-clouds-ph-tour