Ilang doktor di pa kumportableng gawing optional ang face mask sa indoor areas ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2022 08:16 PM Executive order na lang at guidelines ang hinihintay bago tuluyang maging optional ang pagsusuot ng face mask kahit sa indoor spaces. Pero ang ilang eksperto ay hindi kumportable sa nasabing hakbang. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Miyerkules, 26 Oktubre 2022