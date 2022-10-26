Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Ilang doktor di pa kumportableng gawing optional ang face mask sa indoor areas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2022 08:16 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Executive order na lang at guidelines ang hinihintay bago tuluyang maging optional ang pagsusuot ng face mask kahit sa indoor spaces. Pero ang ilang eksperto ay hindi kumportable sa nasabing hakbang. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 26 Oktubre 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   face mask   optional face mask   indoor spaces   Department of Health   Covid-19   coronavirus  