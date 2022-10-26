Home  >  News

Another sister of 'middleman' in Percy Lapid case placed under witness protection

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2022 11:37 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A second sibling of the alleged middleman in the Percy Lapid murder case has been secured as another witness by Philippine authorities.

The new witness emerged as the remains of the middleman, Jun Villamor, who died in prison, were examined in a second autopsy.

The justice secretary said the results are expected Friday. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Percy Lapid   Jun Villamor   witness protection program   DOJ  