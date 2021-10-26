Home  >  News

PH eyes finishing COVID-19 vaccinations for minors by December

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2021 11:09 PM

The Philippine government claims it is on track to meet its COVID-19 vaccination targets.

It has also set another ambitious goal when it comes to vaccinating minors. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2021
 
