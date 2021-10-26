Home  >  News

PH gov't implements stricter rules at Manila Bay dolomite beach

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2021 10:25 PM

Philippine authorities imposed stricter rules for visitors of the controversial man-made beach along Manila Bay after huge crowds swarmed the area in apparent disregard of COVID-19 protocols.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is calling for charges to be filed against environment officials for allowing the mass gatherings to take place. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2021
