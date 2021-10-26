Home  >  News

ANC

Authorities warn vs complacency on COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2021 11:15 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila's COVID-19 numbers continue to improve but it's a different story for some areas outside the region. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2021
 
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   NCR   COVID-19   coronavirus   PH COVID-19 cases  