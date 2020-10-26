Palace urges local officials to watch out for COVID-19 among typhoon evacuees

Watch also in iWantTFC

Local governments should watch out for COVID-19 symptoms among thousands of evacuees who were forced to flee their homes due to the onslaught of typhoon Quinta, Malacañang said Monday.

"Lahat po ng magkakasintomas kailangan i-isolate sa evacuation centers. Pero hindi po kinakailangang i-test ng PCR," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters.

(All those who will develop symptoms should be isolated in evacuation centers, but they need go through polymerase chain reaction test.)

Evacuees should also wear anti-virus masks and face shields, while observing physical distancing, he said.