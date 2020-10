Palace: Duterte has a COVID-19 vaccine czar who wishes to remain unnamed for now

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte has tapped an official who would facilitate the importation and distribution of a future vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Malacañang said Monday.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto urged Malacañang to appoint a "vaccine czar"--a suggestion that was "well-taken," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"In fact, 2 months ago si Presidente may itinalagang vaccine czar," he told reporters. "Kaya nga lang po, iyong natalagang vaccine czar is hesitant when I asked him if I could remind the public kasi baka hindi na raw po naalala ni Presidente. He would like to wait for the President to make the announcement anew."

(The President appointed a vaccine czar 2 months ago. However, the vaccine czar was hesitant when I asked if I could remind the public because the President may no longer remember it.)

Roque earlier said that while authorities have secured funds for the COVID-19 vaccine, its importation and storage set-up remains a "challenge."

The potential coronavirus vaccine should be kept in a cold storage facility, where they would be frozen at around -90 degrees Celsius. The Philippines has only one such facility at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa, he said.