Home  >  News

New COVID-19 lockdown levels out Monday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2020 04:33 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte later Monday will announce new quarantine classifications for November, which are meant to stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease, his spokesman said Monday.

Duterte is in Davao City, where the airport closure to incoming flights has prevented his Cabinet officials from meeting him. Despite this, their meeting on quarantine classifications proceeded online, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque. 

Watch Roque's statement here. 
 
Read More:  Malacañang   Palace   Harry Roque   IATF   coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus worldometer   coronavirus deaths   coronavirus cases   coronavirus how many   coronavirus updates   COVID-19 updates   pandemic   COVID   COVID latest   coronavirus latest   Philippines coronavirus   Philippines news  