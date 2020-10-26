New COVID-19 lockdown levels out Monday

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte later Monday will announce new quarantine classifications for November, which are meant to stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease, his spokesman said Monday.

Duterte is in Davao City, where the airport closure to incoming flights has prevented his Cabinet officials from meeting him. Despite this, their meeting on quarantine classifications proceeded online, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

