Home  >  News

More Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2020 10:09 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Four more employees of the Philippines' busiest maternity hospital test positive for COVID-19.

And as the coronavirus remains a threat, Metro Manila mayors want to extend the general community quarantine in the region. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2020


 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital   Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital coronavirus cases   coronavirus cases PH  