More Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital employees test positive for COVID-19
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 26 2020 10:09 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases PH
- /video/news/10/26/20/philhealth-fails-to-settle-red-cross-debt-despite-promise
- /video/spotlight/10/26/20/typhoon-quinta-leaves-destruction-floods-in-wake
- /news/10/26/20/who-clinical-trial-stops-use-of-interferon-cancer-drug-to-be-tested-vs-covid-arrives-in-ph
- /classified-odd/10/26/20/youtuber-sent-to-prosecutors-for-stunt-at-busy-japan-road-crossing
- /news/10/26/20/whos-covid-19-vaccine-clinical-trials-in-ph-to-start-in-december