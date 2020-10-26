Home  >  News

Gordon sumabog ang galit sa PhilHealth: 'They should be hanged!'

Posted at Oct 26 2020 08:34 PM

Hindi pa rin binabayaran ng PhilHealth ang higit P1 bilyong utang nito sa Philippine Red Cross. Ito'y kasabay ng paglabas ng report ng PhilHealth legal office na nagsasabing iregular umano ang COVID-19 testing agreement na ito, na ikinagulat at ikinagalit ng pinuno ng Red Cross na si Sen. Richard Gordon. Nanggagalaiting sabi ni Gordon: "They’re crazy... They should be hanged!" Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Lunes, 26 Oktubre 2020
 

