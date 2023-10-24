Home  >  News

US reiterates support for PH amid West PH Sea collision

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2023 12:22 AM

A warning from a top Philippine security official of Filipinos allegedly being used to spread Chinese disinformation.

The official said these persons support China's claim the Philippines is to blame for a collision of their ships in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 24, 2023
 
