Poll officials to visit Abra after nearly 250 bets withdraw their candidacy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2023 12:25 AM

Philippine election officials urge police to crackdown on loose firearms as the campaign for next Monday's village and youth council polls is marred by violence.

Poll officials are set to visit Abra province following the withdrawal of 250 candidates there. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 24, 2023
