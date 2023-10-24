Home > News Poll officials to visit Abra after nearly 250 bets withdraw their candidacy ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 25 2023 12:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine election officials urge police to crackdown on loose firearms as the campaign for next Monday's village and youth council polls is marred by violence. Poll officials are set to visit Abra province following the withdrawal of 250 candidates there. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 24, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Comelec Commission on Elections BSKE barangay SK elections