The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) on Wednesday said it would deploy around 1,500 personnel in anticipation of heavier traffic when thousands head home to their provinces for Undas and the barangay elections next week.

"Inaasahan po natin na umpisa po ng Friday, lalong-lalo na po sa hapon, dadami na po iyung ating mga motoristang pauwi ng probinsya, gayundin siguro may papunta rin ng Maynila," NLEX traffic management head Robin Ignacio said.

"Kami naman po sa NLEX ay nakahanda na po at magdi-deploy kami ng mas maraming personnel, around 1,500 po," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

He urged travelers, "Talagang kailangan po maghanda sila… Tingnan po nila yung kasalukuyang sitwasyon ng expressway bago sila umalis sa panggagalingan nila para naman hindi nila masabayan kung mayroon man pong matinding pag-congest sa expressway."

Motorists can monitor NLEX traffic updates on Facebook and X, or call hotline 02 1-35000.

NLEX will suspend road repairs and lane closures from Oct. 27 to Nov 6, Ignacio said.



On Wednesday, the expressway will hold a dry run for contactless toll collection, he added.

"Yung mga motoristang walang RFID makakapasok pa naman po, makakadaan. Pero kaagad-agad po pagdaan, didikitan na po ng RFID," Ignacio said.