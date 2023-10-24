Home  >  News

Lawmaker sues ex-president Duterte for grave threats over TV statements

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2023 12:19 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faces criminal raps for allegedly threatening the life of a lawmaker.

A lawyer group believes this will eventually lead to Duterte being made accountable for alleged extrajudicial killings during his administration. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 24, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   France Castro   Rodrigo Duterte   extrajudicial killings  