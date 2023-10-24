Home > News Lawmaker sues ex-president Duterte for grave threats over TV statements ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 25 2023 12:19 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faces criminal raps for allegedly threatening the life of a lawmaker. A lawyer group believes this will eventually lead to Duterte being made accountable for alleged extrajudicial killings during his administration. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 24, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight France Castro Rodrigo Duterte extrajudicial killings