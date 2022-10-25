Home > News Sara Duterte: 'Di nire-rebrand ng DepEd ang martial law ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 25 2022 07:50 PM | Updated as of Oct 25 2022 07:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Dumepensa at itinanggi ng Department of Education ang ilang pagpuna na tila may rebranding ng martial law sa isa nilang module. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Martes, 25 Oktubre 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news Department of Education Sara Duterte Bagong Lipunan martial law historical distortion Alliance of Concerned Teachers New Society historical revisionism /sports/10/26/22/alex-eala-enters-singles-r2-doubles-qf-in-w80-france/news/10/26/22/look-rockslide-damaged-structure-in-wake-of-abra-quake/sports/10/26/22/russia-rejects-us-basketball-star-griners-appeal/sports/10/26/22/chot-looks-forward-to-bleague-players-rejoining-gilas/news/10/26/22/uplb-grad-tops-october-2022-chemist-board-exam