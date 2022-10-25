Home  >  News

Sara Duterte: 'Di nire-rebrand ng DepEd ang martial law

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2022 07:50 PM | Updated as of Oct 25 2022 07:56 PM

Dumepensa at itinanggi ng Department of Education ang ilang pagpuna na tila may rebranding ng martial law sa isa nilang module. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Martes, 25 Oktubre 2022

