Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it will get in touch with the Tulfo brothers to get the cellphone used by the sister of an alleged middleman involved in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

“Marisa,” the sister of Jun Villamor, sought help from from Sen. Raffy Tulfo and Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo after her brother’s death, and brought to their attention a text message from him revealing who gave the hit order against Lapid.

“We’ll also ask the help of the Tulfo brothers na kung puwede ho’y i-turnover po nila sa amin as part of the evidence po yung cellphone po na pinakita ng kapatid ni Crisanto so that we could conduct yung forensic examination and it would form part of the evidence that would lead po doon sa mastermind ng kaso,” PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. told TeleRadyo.

(We'll ask the help of the Tulfo brothers, maybe they can help us with the turnover of the cellphone of the sister so we could conduct a forensic examination and it would form part of the evidence that would lead to the mastermind.)

Azurin said the text messages sent to Marisa would be a big help to the case.

“Dito po ay at least makikita po natin na, kahit ano man po ang nangyari kay, doon sa middleman, kay Crisanto Palana, ay tuloy-tuloy po ang ating imbestigasyon,” he said.

“Pagdating po ng mga impormasyon naman ay tuloy-tuloy pa rin po, so ibig sabihin po ay nakikita po natin na hindi lamang po ang ating kapulisan ang nagnanais na maresolba po ang pagpatay kay G. Percy Lapid, kung hindi lahat po ng mga nagmamalasakit po sa kanya.”

“Marisa” has now been placed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Witness Protection Program.

The DOJ has not received any information on the whereabouts of the cellphone that Villamor supposedly used to contact his sister.

--TeleRadyo, 25 October 2022

