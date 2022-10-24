Home  >  News

PNP chief doubts middleman in Lapid’s killing died in his sleep

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2022 12:22 AM

The Philippine National Police chief voiced disbelief over the circumstances surrounding the death of one of the alleged middlemen in the Lapid murder.

General Rodolfo Azurin jr. also contradicted an earlier claim by a police official that the case has been solved. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 24, 2022
 
