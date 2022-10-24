Home > News PNP chief doubts middleman in Lapid’s killing died in his sleep ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 25 2022 12:22 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine National Police chief voiced disbelief over the circumstances surrounding the death of one of the alleged middlemen in the Lapid murder. General Rodolfo Azurin jr. also contradicted an earlier claim by a police official that the case has been solved. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 24, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Percy Lapid PNP Philippine National Police Percy Lapid slay case /business/10/26/22/google-parent-alphabets-profits-fall-short-at-14-b/overseas/10/26/22/biden-nuclear-attack-would-be-incredibly-serious-mistake/sports/10/26/22/alex-eala-enters-singles-r2-doubles-qf-in-w80-france/news/10/26/22/look-rockslide-damaged-structure-in-wake-of-abra-quake/sports/10/26/22/russia-rejects-us-basketball-star-griners-appeal