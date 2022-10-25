Home > News PH to lift mandatory wearing of face masks indoors ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 25 2022 10:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine government is moving to make the use of face masks optional in indoor areas. This is part of efforts by the Marcos Jr. administration to ease COVID-related restrictions in step with other countries. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 25, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bongbong Marcos COVID-19 coronavirus face mask mandatory face mask rule indoor face mask rule /overseas/10/26/22/biden-nuclear-attack-would-be-incredibly-serious-mistake/sports/10/26/22/alex-eala-enters-singles-r2-doubles-qf-in-w80-france/news/10/26/22/look-rockslide-damaged-structure-in-wake-of-abra-quake/sports/10/26/22/russia-rejects-us-basketball-star-griners-appeal/sports/10/26/22/chot-looks-forward-to-bleague-players-rejoining-gilas