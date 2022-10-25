Home  >  News

PH to lift mandatory wearing of face masks indoors

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2022 10:19 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine government is moving to make the use of face masks optional in indoor areas.

This is part of efforts by the Marcos Jr. administration to ease COVID-related restrictions in step with other countries. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 25, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Bongbong Marcos   COVID-19   coronavirus   face mask   mandatory face mask rule   indoor face mask rule  