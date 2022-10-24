Home  >  News

Lawmakers, groups hit Marcos’ appointment of ex-PNP chief Cascolan to DOH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2022 12:27 AM

A barrage of criticism hit the decision of the Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to appoint former national police chief Camilo Cascolan as health undersecretary.

Cascolan had previously been controversial for his role in the bloody anti-drug campaign of the Duterte administration. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 24, 2022
