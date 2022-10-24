Home > News Lawmakers, groups hit Marcos’ appointment of ex-PNP chief Cascolan to DOH ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 25 2022 12:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A barrage of criticism hit the decision of the Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to appoint former national police chief Camilo Cascolan as health undersecretary. Cascolan had previously been controversial for his role in the bloody anti-drug campaign of the Duterte administration. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 24, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bongbong Marcos Camilo Cascolan DOH Department of Health Oplan Tokhang war on drugs /business/10/26/22/google-parent-alphabets-profits-fall-short-at-14-b/overseas/10/26/22/biden-nuclear-attack-would-be-incredibly-serious-mistake/sports/10/26/22/alex-eala-enters-singles-r2-doubles-qf-in-w80-france/news/10/26/22/look-rockslide-damaged-structure-in-wake-of-abra-quake/sports/10/26/22/russia-rejects-us-basketball-star-griners-appeal