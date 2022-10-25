Home > News Duterte denies DepEd ‘rebranding’ martial law history ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 25 2022 10:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine vice president and concurrent education secretary Sara Duterte denied the alleged rebranding of the country’s martial law history in a learning module. She insists the education department is focused mainly on improving the quality of basic education. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 25, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Sara Duterte Department of Education DepEd martial law history historical revisionism /overseas/10/26/22/biden-nuclear-attack-would-be-incredibly-serious-mistake/sports/10/26/22/alex-eala-enters-singles-r2-doubles-qf-in-w80-france/news/10/26/22/look-rockslide-damaged-structure-in-wake-of-abra-quake/sports/10/26/22/russia-rejects-us-basketball-star-griners-appeal/sports/10/26/22/chot-looks-forward-to-bleague-players-rejoining-gilas