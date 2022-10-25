Home  >  News

Duterte denies DepEd ‘rebranding’ martial law history

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2022 10:22 PM

Philippine vice president and concurrent education secretary Sara Duterte denied the alleged rebranding of the country’s martial law history in a learning module.

She insists the education department is focused mainly on improving the quality of basic education. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 25, 2022
