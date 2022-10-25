Watch more on iWantTFC

An independent autopsy is set to be performed on the remains of Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman in the murder of veteran Philippine broadcaster, Percy Lapid.

The autopsy will help determine if there was any foul play behind Villamor’s sudden death in the national penitentiary.

Villamor died shortly after he was tagged in Lapid’s October 3 murder.

Meanwhile, Villamor’s sister has offered to shed more light on the case. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 25, 2022

