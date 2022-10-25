Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA – Isinailalim na sa state of calamity ang mga bayan ng San Miguel at Oton sa Iloilo dahil sa dami ng mga baboy na apektado ng African Swine Fever (ASF) doon.

Ayon kay Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., hindi na nakalalabas at pinapapasok ang mga pork products sa mga bayan na ito.

“We are just implementing effective implementation ng lockdown, monitoring and surveillance and test and destroy,” dagdag pa niya.

Ayon sa gobernador, nagbibigay na rin ang lokal na pamahalaan ng ayuda para sa mga apektadong magbababoy.

“We have the (Department of Social Welfare and Development) helping us through the pondo nila na assistance to individuals in crisis situation which is P10,000, dinadagdagan namin sa probinsya ng another P10,000 per family.”

“And we continue to collect, nag-iipon tayo ng maitutulong natin sa ating mga farmers. And marami din tayong private sector partners na nag-signify ng tulong,” aniya.

--TeleRadyo, 25 Oktubre 2022