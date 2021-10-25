Home  >  News

UP Marine Science Institute opens research hub on Pag-asa Island

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2021 11:05 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Experts from the University of the Philippines are now operating a research hub in the West Philippine Sea.

Aside from gathering more data on the country's maritime resources, the hub also aims to assert Philippine territorial rights over the area. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 25, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   West Philippine Sea   Pag-asa Island   UP Marine Science Institute  