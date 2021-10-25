Home  >  News

PH authorities to discuss booster shot recommendation for some sectors

Posted at Oct 25 2021 10:59 PM

The Philippines' pandemic task force will take up a recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots to be given to some priority groups.

Meanwhile, authorities will soon begin testing a combination of different vaccine brands. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 25, 2021
