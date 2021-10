Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Reelectionist senator Sherwin Gatchalian said Monday he would push for the implementation of cash aid for public utility drivers as fuel prices soar.

Gatchalian said the suspension of excise tax on fuel "will take time" while government can implement the Pantawid Pasada Program "within a week's time."

"It should not go below P1,700 as subsidy...P1,700 to P2,000 (per month) depending on the location. The DOF (Department of Finance) in particular is onboard with this one," he told ANC's Headstart.

"For me yes, government should intervene but intervene in a very cost effective manner. The most simple way of approaching this type of intervention is through Pantawid Pasada."

Gatchalian added that he does not agree with allowing higher passenger capacity in public transportation.

"We're still in a pandemic and drivers are still practicing 50 percent capacity. In principle yes I support that but not to the detriment of our health protocol," he said.