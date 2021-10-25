Karagdagang 3 milyong dose ng Sinovac, dumating na

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dumating Linggo ng gabi ang karagdagang tatlong milyong dose ng Sinovac vaccine mula China.

Dalawang milyon dito ay binili ng gobyerno habang isang milyon naman ang donasyon ng China.

Sinalubong ang pagdating ng bagong batch ng bakuna sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport ni National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer at Vaccine Czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr., Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian at DFA Acting Undersecretary Antonio Morales.

Ayon kay Ambassador Huang, pagpapakita ito ng pagkakaibigan ng China at Pilipinas.

"This demonstrates the kind of friendship from the Chinese government and Chinese people to the Philippine government and Philippine people. We are happy to see that the confirmed cases in this country is going down, is decreasing,” aniya.

Nagpasalamat din si Morales sa patuloy na pagbibigay ng donasyong bakuna ng China.

"The Philippines expresses its appreciation to the the government and people of China for its continuing generosity and very important support to the the Philippines as we ramp up our vaccination, our inoculation and it's a friendship that we will always value specially as we continue to graple with this pandemic,” pasasalamat ni Morales.

Ayon naman kay Galvez, malaking tulong ang patuloy na pagbibigay ng donasyon at pagdating ng mga bakunang binili mula China sa vaccination program ng pamahalaan. Sa ngayon, umaabot na aniya sa 44.5 million doses ng Sinovac vaccines ang dumarating sa bansa.

“This is the 100th shipment of vaccines in the country and coincidentally it is also the Chinese donation along with the purchased vaccine. Remember that the first vaccine arrival in the country was also a donation from China. We would like to thank the Chinese government and also Sinovac,” ayon kay Galvez.

Preparasyon na rin umano ito sa pamamahagi ng third dose o booster shot sa mga healthcare workers, seniors citizens, at mga may comorbidities alinsunod na rin sa naging anunsyo ng Department of Health.

Nakatitiyak din umano ang pamahalaan na aabot na sa 100 milyon ang kabuuang bilang ng bakuna na dumating sa bansa sa susunod sa linggo. Ayon kay Galvez, sa ngayon umaabot na ito sa 97,678,340 dose ng bakuna.

Samantala, umaabot na umano sa mahigit walong libong menor de edad ang nabakunahan kontra COVID-19. Sisimulan naman sa October 29 ang rollout sa mga LGU ng pagbabakuna ng mga bata.