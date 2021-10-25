Home  >  News

DOH sounds alarm over large crowd in Manila Bay dolomite beach

Posted at Oct 25 2021 10:54 PM

Philippine authorities come under pressure to prevent huge crowds from visiting the controversial manmade beach at the Manila Bay.

This after thousands of people were allowed into the area despite health restrictions on mass gatherings. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 25, 2021
 
