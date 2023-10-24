Home  >  News

Patrolya sa West Philippine Sea planong paramihin

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 24 2023 04:51 PM

Magsasagawa ang Pilipinas ng mas maraming maritime patrols sa West Philippine Sea matapos ang mga umano'y agresibong aksyon ng China.

Ayon kay Jonathan Malaya, assistant director general ng National Security Council, may namonitor na namang mga barko ng Chinese military militia malapit sa Ayungin Shoal, gayundin sa Bajo De Masinloc at Sabina Shoal. News Patrol, Martes, Oktubre 24 

