'News Patrol': LTFRB whistleblower ipina-contempt ng Kamara

Posted at Oct 24 2023 01:44 PM

Ikinulong sa Kamara si Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) whistleblower Jeff Tumbado nang 10 araw. 

Ito ay matapos i-cite for contempt si Tumbado nang bawiin niya ang mga alegasyon ng katiwalian laban kay dating LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz. News Patrol, Martes, Oktubre 24

