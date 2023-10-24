Home > News 'News Patrol': LTFRB whistleblower ipina-contempt ng Kamara ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2023 01:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Ikinulong sa Kamara si Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) whistleblower Jeff Tumbado nang 10 araw. Ito ay matapos i-cite for contempt si Tumbado nang bawiin niya ang mga alegasyon ng katiwalian laban kay dating LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz. News Patrol, Martes, Oktubre 24 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Tagalog news, News Patrol Read More: contempt whistleblower LTFRB House of Representatives Jeff Tumbado Teofilo Guadiz