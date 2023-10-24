Drugs in campaign leaflets found in dead man's belongings

Watch more on iWantTFC

A 51-year-old man died on Monday after vomiting and collapsing in front of a diagnostic center in Alabang Zapote Road, Las Pinas City.

Initial investigation from authorities said the man, identified as "Henry", disembarked from a passenger jeepney en route to Alabang when he suddenly started vomiting and collapsed on the ground.

A security guard who witnessed the incident rushed to help the victim and took him to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police Colonel Jaime Santos, Chief of Las Pinas police, said doctors discovered sachets of suspected shabu taped in several campaign leaflets from the man's belongings.

"Itong tao pagbaba niya ng jeep, sumuka siya tapos bumagsak. Nirespondehan ito ng nakakitang security guard, inalok ano ang maitutulong. Humingi ng tubig (ang lalaki) pero pagdating ng tubig sumuka ulit, tapos naging unconscious tapos dinala sa ospital.

Pagdating sa ospital ay dead on arrival na. So siyempre titingnan kaagad kung ano profile niya at kung sino siya pero tumambad itong shabu sa wallet," he said.

Santos said the PNP seized 5 leaflets, each containing one sachet of shabu. The leaflet is for a candidate running for barangay kagawad in Brgy. Molino 6, Bacoor City, Cavite.

"Nakita nila na bukod sa ID at shabu, nakita 'yung leaflets na may mga kanya-kanyang respective shabu at the back of the leaflets. 'Yung kagawad sa Molino, Cavite, siguro makikipagcoordinate kami sa bacoor police by tomorrow para sila na ang magimbita (sa kandidato)," he added

Police also found out that the man was a former barangay tanod in Brgy Molino 6 from 2013 until 2016. He was dismissed from his duties due to his alleged involvement in drugs at that time.

Santos said they will coordinate with Bacoor PNP for further investigation of the case.